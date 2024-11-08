Ofwat sets new standards to improve services for vulnerable customers

Ofwat has introduced new standards for water companies on managing priority service registers (PSRs) for customers who need extra support.

The standards, now open for consultation, build on earlier guidance and discussions from this year’s Ofwat/Ofgem Vulnerability Summit.

The standards define what a PSR is, what services it should provide, and who should be included. Water companies are expected to continue expanding their PSRs to reach eligible customers.

Companies must ensure data is accurate and up to date, and improve communication with customers about their registration.

Since 2020, PSRs have grown from under 2% to over 10% of households in England and Wales.

However, Ofwat estimates that 52% of households may be eligible for PSR services but are not yet registered.