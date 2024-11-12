Keir Starmer sets 81% emissions cut target by 2035 at COP29

In his first address to COP29, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer laid out an ambitious climate agenda, signalling his intention to restore the UK’s position as a global leader in environmental action.

Sir Keir Starmer committed to a new target, aiming for an 81% reduction in UK emissions by 2035, using 1990 levels as a baseline.

His speech focused on the need for proactive engagement in tackling climate change, framed as both a necessity and an opportunity for economic renewal.

Starmer presented two different futures: one of inaction, characterised by delay and consequences, and the other a forward-looking vision focused on sustainability, jobs, and technological advancement.

“There is no national security, no economic security, no global security, without climate security,” he stated, underscoring the interconnectedness of environmental stability with broader societal goals.

In his first 100 days, Starmer’s government has implemented key policies, including the closure of the UK’s last coal-fired power station at the end of September, making the UK the first G7 nation to completely phase out coal.

He also moved to lift the ban on onshore wind development and pledged to cease issuing new North Sea oil and gas licences.

These actions, he explained, are part of a “programme of investment in jobs and industries,” particularly in traditional energy regions like the North Sea, which he aims to revitalise with renewable energy and carbon capture initiatives.

Starmer announced funding for carbon capture projects on Teesside and Merseyside, aiming to leverage the expertise of oil and gas workers for this shift towards clean energy.

“We’re getting ahead of the game,” he said, noting that carbon capture is an essential component of the UK’s path to net zero emissions.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “So at this COP I was pleased to announce that we are building on our reputation as a climate leader, with the UK’s 2035 NDC target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81% on 1990 levels.

“Our goal of 1.5C is aligned with our goals for growth. But a global problem also requires global partnership. Responsible international co-operation, which is why we took the opportunity at this COP to again urge all Parties to come forward with ambitious targets of their own as we all agreed at the last COP.

“And through the NDC partnership, we are supporting developing countries to develop their own commitments. We will also soon be launching the Global Clean Power Alliance.

“A political alliance of countries committed to accelerating the clean energy transition, including unlocking the private finances that are needed.”