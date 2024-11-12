Inquiry launched into workforce needed for UK’s clean energy targets

The UK’s Energy Security and Net Zero Committee has launched an inquiry to address the workforce needs for the country’s clean energy transition.

The inquiry will explore the challenges of recruiting and retraining workers to meet the goals of a clean energy sector, including retrofitting homes and businesses.

The Committee aims to examine how the government can ensure a sufficient, sustainable workforce for the clean energy mission by 2030 and beyond.

It will also assess the role of the newly established Office for Clean Energy jobs in helping with workforce planning.

The inquiry follows previous concerns raised, including the disappointing outcomes of the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme, which fell far short of its targets.

The Committee is inviting evidence on several key issues, such as how well the government understands the skill needs for decarbonising homes and businesses, the balance between using the existing workforce and recruiting new talent, and how to incentivise private sector investment in training.