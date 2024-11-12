Two killed in Coventry house fire caused by converted e-bike

Two people have died in a house fire in Coventry, which was caused by a converted e-bike catching fire while the residents were sleeping.

West Midlands Fire Service responded to the blaze shortly before 4.40am on Friday, 8 November, at The Coppice in the Stoke Aldermoor area.

Four fire engines from Coventry, Binley, Foleshill, and Canley attended the scene, with the first crew arriving within four minutes.

The fire, which affected the entire first-floor maisonette, was described as severe.

Fire investigators have confirmed that the fire was accidental, caused by a converted pedal bike that had been turned into an electric bike and was stored in the hallway.