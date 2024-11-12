Lords to debate cost of renewable energy and its impact on UK energy prices

On Thursday 14th November, members of the House of Lords will hold a debate on the cost of renewable energy and its effect on energy prices in the UK.

The debate will be introduced by Lord Frost, a Conservative peer and trustee of the Global Warming Policy Foundation.

It is a general debate, where members of the House of Lords will discuss current issues and highlight concerns for the government.

The discussion will focus on the financial implications of renewable energy sources and their role in shaping energy prices in the country.

Among the members expected to contribute are Lord Browne of Madingley, chair of BeyondNetZero, Lord Howell of Guildford, former president of the British Institute of Energy Economics, Lord Oates, fellow of the Clean Growth Leadership Network, and Lord Whitty, vice president of National Energy Action and former chair of the National Consumer Council.

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath, Minister of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, will respond on behalf of the government.