COP29: UK to commit to 81% emissions reduction by 2035

The UK is poised to announce one of its most ambitious climate commitments yet, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer expected to confirm a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% from 1990 levels by 2035.

This target is developed in line with advice from the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC).

According to reports, this goal will be presented as the UK’s “nationally determined contribution” (NDC), a term used in international climate agreements, at the UN’s Cop29 climate summit in Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The 81% reduction commitment will be met by implementing a broad suite of low carbon strategies across the UK.

Key elements include decarbonising the power sector, achieving a major expansion in offshore wind capacity, and investing in new nuclear energy.