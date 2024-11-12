Nearly 37% of UK SME business leaders unaware of their energy source

Research commissioned by tem. reveals that 37% of SME business leaders in the UK are unsure whether their energy comes from fossil fuels or renewable sources, and many say their energy suppliers are not helping them switch to greener alternatives.

The report highlights significant concerns among businesses regarding the green energy transition.

One of the main barriers identified is the perceived cost, with 35% of business leaders believing that moving to green energy would increase their energy expenses.

Upfront costs were cited as the key obstacle to adopting renewable energy, followed by a lack of clear information (29%), insufficient government incentives (19%), and a complex switching process (18%).

The report also found that one in three business leaders feel their energy providers are not transparent about the source of their energy, contributing to a growing erosion of trust in the sector.

Joe McDonald, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of tem., said: “The status quo in the energy sector has always been in favour of the big energy providers, who profiteer off a system that hasn’t evolved since it was designed to sell oil and gas 40 years ago.

“And all this at the expense of the end user, whether they are struggling households, or businesses who – having borne the brunt of the Autumn budget’s £40bn tax hike – are fighting for their bottom line.”