COP29: Cement industry urges global policy action to achieve net zero goals

Global cement industry leaders are calling for urgent government action to help meet ambitious net zero targets.

A new report from the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) launched at COP29 in Baku highlights the industry’s progress in decarbonisation efforts, such as advancements in carbon capture, alternative energy, and sustainable materials, but stresses that government support is essential to accelerate these gains and ensure the industry reaches net zero emissions by 2050.

The report recommends key policies, including supporting the use of municipal and industrial waste as alternative fuels in cement production and encouraging recycled demolition waste as raw material.

Other suggestions include updating building codes to promote low carbon cement products and implementing carbon pricing to drive investment in green technologies.

The report features successful projects where supportive policies have driven real progress.

For example, Heidelberg Materials is completing the world’s first large scale carbon capture cement plant in Brevik, Norway, where carbon dioxide will be captured and stored underground.

In India, UltraTech Cement is increasing its use of solar power, while Breedon in Ireland is doing the same, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Cemex’s partnership with Queretaro, Mexico, to create a zero-waste-to-landfill project is another example of how circular economy practices can benefit cement production.

Similarly, CRH has developed a low carbon cement, ECO3, using alternative materials like calcined clay, which was recently used in the Tilia Tower project in Switzerland.