First Bus and Centrica partner to expand EV charging across UK depots

First Bus, one of the UK’s largest public transport operators, has announced a partnership with energy services company Centrica to share electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

The partnership grants Centrica access to First Bus’ rapid EV charging facilities, initially launching at the Leicester depot with plans to expand to more locations.

Centrica will be able to charge a selection of its EV fleet at the Leicester site while buses are in service.

This setup enables Centrica engineers to increase their operational efficiency, spend more time serving customers, and reduce their environmental footprint, as they move toward the company’s aim of achieving a fully electric fleet by 2030.

This arrangement aligns Centrica with other organisations, including Openreach, DPD, and Police Scotland, which use First Bus’ shared EV infrastructure initiative.