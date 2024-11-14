Liverpool college opens new centre for green skills training

The City of Liverpool College has launched a new heat pump training centre to support Liverpool’s efforts to reach net zero by 2035.

Funded by the North West Net Zero Hub and Vaillant, a company in heat pump technology, the centre will provide training for students and local heating engineers in heat pump systems.

The training centre will support students in technical courses and offer a new Low Carbon Heating Technician apprenticeship, addressing the rising need for green energy skills.

A Skills Bootcamp, accredited by the British Plumbing Employers Council, will start on 25th November, offering financial support for employers seeking to train heating engineers in heat pump installation and maintenance.