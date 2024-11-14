Renewables now generate nearly half of UK electricity

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has reported that renewable energy sources now generate nearly 47% of the UK’s electricity supply, up from 15% ten years ago.

This finding is part of the REA’s annual REview 24 report, which assesses the economic and employment impact of the renewable energy sector on the UK’s economy and its progress toward net zero targets.

The report details that the renewable energy sector reached a market value of £24.38 billion in the 2022/23 fiscal year, with projections suggesting growth to over £41 billion by 2035.

Employment within the sector has also expanded, now supporting nearly 143,000 jobs.

The report identifies solar and biofuels as leading job growth areas, with Yorkshire and the Humber seeing significant employment in biomass-related roles, while the North East benefits from major wind projects such as the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

Despite progress in electricity generation, the report points out slower adoption of renewables in the heat and transport sectors, which currently account for only 9.4% and 6% of their respective energy demands.

In total, renewables now meet approximately 15.5% of the UK’s energy demand across electricity, heat and transport sectors.

The REA suggests that achieving net zero will require targeted efforts to accelerate renewable adoption in these sectors.

The REA’s report outlines key actions to support the sector’s growth, recommending government investment in grid infrastructure, stable local incentives and policy alignment across departments to help sustain expansion in renewable energy.

Additional suggestions include enhancing grid capacity and simplifying planning processes to support the sector’s rapid development.