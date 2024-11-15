Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Built EnvironmentLow CarbonNet ZeroTop Stories

New community retrofit hubs to help households cut energy bills and stay warm

National Energy Action, with funding from Skipton Building Society, has launched a pilot project in Sheffield and Burnley to assist low income households in improving their homes' energy efficiency
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
15/11/2024 11:01 AM
0 0
0
UK unlocks £160m energy efficiency package for social houses
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Communities in Sheffield and Burnley are set to benefit from a new community retrofit project aimed at helping households improve energy efficiency and reduce bills.

Led by fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) and funded by Skipton Building Society, this pilot project will establish local energy action teams to support low income residents with practical solutions to make their homes warmer and healthier.

These energy action teams will operate within the communities, helping residents understand the energy saving options available, apply for grants, and support them through the entire installation process.

NEA’s project aims to reach vulnerable households who may not know what energy saving support is available or may feel uncertain about the effectiveness of retrofit measures.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

 

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.