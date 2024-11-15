Wales to fast-track smaller solar farms

Wales is set to accelerate its renewable energy development by removing ministerial approval requirements for smaller solar farms under 50 megawatts.

Instead, Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) will handle these applications, reducing decision times by three months or more. Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans announced this shift at the Future Energy Wales conference, promising to unlock billions of pounds in clean energy investment.

The announcement coincides with a new analysis showing Wales could secure a £46.8 billion renewable energy investment by 2035, with solar power playing a key role.

Currently at 1GW, Wales aims to reach 5GW of solar capacity by 2030 and 8GW by 2035.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Energy UK, praised the decision as a “real tonic” for the sector, noting that faster planning will lead to quicker decarbonisation, reduced reliance on imported gas, and lower energy bills.

The Cabinet Secretary said: “The Welsh Government remains steadfast in our commitment to renewable energy.

“By working together with communities, developers, and stakeholders, we can and will achieve our renewable energy targets, boost our economy and support our shared ambition for clean power by 2030.”