Carbon capture project launched to slash emissions in Teesside

GE Vernova’s Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power project aims to establish the world’s first commercial-scale gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage.

The NZT project, part of the East Coast Cluster, seeks to capture up to two million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The project is projected to create over 3,000 construction jobs, followed by 1,000 ongoing roles, supporting the region’s economy and employment needs after the decline of the local steel industry.

The project is delivered by Technip Energies and GE Vernova, in partnership with Balfour Beatty, and will generate lower-carbon electricity while addressing the power needs of over a million UK homes.

The UK government has designated gas power plants with carbon capture technology as a crucial source of low carbon energy, with the aim of providing stable, flexible electricity generation.

Teesside is positioned to benefit significantly, as it hosts the UK’s largest chemical complex with over 1,400 companies that rely on low carbon energy sources for decarbonisation.