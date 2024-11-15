Ofgem investigates Utilita Energy over prepayment meter practices

The energy regulator Ofgem has opened an investigation into Utilita Energy, over its compliance with regulations surrounding the installation and use of prepayment meters.

This inquiry will assess whether the company has met various standards set out in its supply licence conditions (SLC), particularly in relation to vulnerable customers and consumer protection.

The investigation will look into several key licence conditions, including SLC 0, which mandates that domestic customers are treated fairly, especially those in vulnerable situations.

Another key area of the investigation is SLC 4A, which requires suppliers to have the necessary systems and processes in place to serve customers effectively and mitigate the risk of harm.

Ofgem will also be examining whether Utilita Energy has met SLC 23, which covers the clear notification of domestic supply contract terms, and SLC 26, which involves the establishment of a Priority Services Register to offer additional support to vulnerable customers.

Additionally, the regulator will investigate the company’s adherence to SLC 28, which governs the installation of pre-payment meters, including situations where they are installed involuntarily.

SLC 27A, which concerns self-disconnection and the obligation of suppliers to offer appropriate support, will also be examined, alongside SLC 28B, which pertains to actions taken by suppliers to recover debt through pre-payment meters and associated warrants.

It is important to note that the opening of this investigation does not suggest that Ofgem has found any evidence of non-compliance by Utilita Energy.