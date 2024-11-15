National Grid takes electric drive to Wales in decarbonisation push

Drivers from National Grid Electricity Distribution are taking part in the 500-mile EV Rally Cymru in Wales, a two-day event showcasing electric vehicles (EVs).

The company is featuring three electric vehicles from its fleet, including a Skoda Enyaq converted into a 4×4 utility vehicle, another 4×4, and a Transit Custom van.

National Grid plans to expand its fleet with new fully electric 4×4 utility vehicles, in partnership with Skoda and vehicle conversion company Strongs.

Cordi O’Hara, National Grid Electricity Distribution President, said: “I’m delighted to be one of the drivers taking part in EV Rally Cymru. It’s a great opportunity to talk about what we’re doing to drive decarbonisation forward.

“More EV charge points have been connected in the last two years than all previous years combined and our self-service products mean 60% of domestic EV connections are approved online in two seconds.”