UK pledges millions to help developing countries access clean energy

At COP29, the UK committed £79 million to help developing countries adopt clean energy, pushing the global transition away from fossil fuels.

This support package includes funding for projects to develop renewable energy, improve energy storage, and reduce industrial emissions in nations already hit hardest by climate change, including African and small island countries.

The package includes £45 million for the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme.

Additionally, Innovate UK will receive £15 million to drive clean energy tech development, while £14 million will go to the UN’s Industrial Development Organisation to support zero emission industrial projects.

Another £5 million will help developing countries reduce methane emissions, reinforcing a global pledge to tackle this potent greenhouse gas.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Climate change does not respect borders, and the UK has seen a year of record-breaking warmth. That’s why we are determined to lead from the front and drive global change, to protect future generations at home and abroad.”