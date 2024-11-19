Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingLow CarbonNet ZeroTop Stories

Octopus unveils smart tariff for storage heaters

The tariff optimises heater use during cheaper, greener periods, helping customers reduce costs and carbon impact
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
19/11/2024 9:44 AM
0 0
0
Octopus boss urges government to ‘spread the cost of energy crisis’
Image: Octopus Group
0
Shares

Octopus Energy has introduced ‘Snug Octopus,’ the ‘UK’s first’ smart tariff tailored to traditional electric storage heaters.

This tariff aims to help customers cut heating costs and lower carbon emissions by automating energy usage during the least expensive and most environmentally friendly times.

The new tariff schedules storage heaters to operate for six hours overnight at off-peak rates, with an additional hour in the afternoon.

This approach allows customers to save an average of £140 annually compared to a standard Economy 7 tariff.

The savings apply without the need for additional investments in other low carbon technologies.

Electric storage heaters, used in approximately 1.7 million homes across the UK, store heat overnight when electricity prices are lower.

The heat is then released during the day when prices are higher.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

 

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.