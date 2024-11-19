UN chief warns G20: “Our climate is at a breaking point”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark appeal to the G20, urging the world’s largest economies to take the lead in addressing the worsening climate crisis.

Speaking at the summit in Rio de Janeiro, Guterres warned: “Our climate is at a breaking point. Unless we limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, spiralling disasters will devastate every economy.”

He pointed out that current policies are leading to more than 3 degrees of warming, which he described as “catastrophe,” and called on nations to get on track for the 1.5-degree limit by accelerating emissions reductions.

“We must reduce global emissions by nine per cent every year this decade,” he emphasised.

However, Guterres noted with concern that emissions are still rising. “So we must speed-up the just transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” he said, pointing out that renewables are now “the cheapest source of new electricity virtually everywhere.”

He added: “The end of the fossil fuel age is inevitable. Let’s make sure it does not come too late – and that it comes with justice.”

The Secretary-General highlighted the outsized role of G20 nations, which account for 80% of global emissions.

“We need you out front,” he urged, acknowledging recent progress by Brazil and the UK in announcing new nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

He called on all G20 members to ensure their updated climate plans align with the 1.5-degree target.

“Every country’s new plans must align with 1.5-degrees – with unambiguous, absolute emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2035,” Guterres said.

He emphasised the need for plans to “cover the whole economy, all sectors, and all greenhouse gases” and contribute to global goals to “triple renewables capacity, double energy efficiency, and halt deforestation – all by 2030.”

Looking ahead to COP29 in Baku, Guterres appealed to G20 leaders to secure a new and ambitious climate finance goal.

“Failure is not an option,” he warned, adding that it could undermine efforts to prepare high-ambition national climate plans and risk irreversible tipping points.

He stressed that the goal must meet the needs of developing nations, starting with an increase in concessional public funds.

“The preservation of the Amazon is a case in point,” he said, cautioning that inadequate finance would also hinder the success of COP30 in Brazil.