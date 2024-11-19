Electricity smart meter installations hit three-year high in October

The rollout of electricity smart meters in the UK reached its highest monthly installation figure in over three years, with 231,000 meters installed in October 2024, according to data from ElectraLink.

This marks an 11% increase compared to September 2024 and is the highest figure since June 2021, which saw 242,000 installations.

Year-to-date figures reveal 2.02 million installations in 2024, narrowly exceeding the 2.01 million installed during the same period in 2023.

Since records began in 2012, a total of 24.36 million smart meters have been installed across the UK.

Regionally, East England led the way with 29,000 installations in October, followed by Southern England with 25,000 and the East Midlands with 22,000.

East England also became the first region to surpass three million cumulative installations.