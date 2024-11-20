Lobsters get a lift from wind farm

Energy company RWE has partnered with the Whitby Lobster Hatchery to release 5,000 juvenile lobsters at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in a project aimed at enhancing biodiversity in the North Sea.

The first 2,500 lobsters were released in November, with another 2,500 planned for early 2025.

If successful, the project could see up to 15,000 lobsters introduced over three years.

Juvenile lobsters, hatched and raised by North Sea Conservation at the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, will help strengthen local ecosystems by regulating populations of smaller marine species, such as crabs and sea urchins.

The initiative also promises benefits for the local fishing industry, with increased lobster populations expected to improve catches and boost revenue for coastal communities.

Lobsters are released into rocky habitats at the base of wind farm platforms, which provide an ideal environment for their growth and development.