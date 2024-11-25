Can you see plastic waste from space?

Tricky isn’t it? We have all heard of floating oceans of plastic so perhaps they are visible from satellites? What about how much plastic we ingest each day in our food?

These are just some of the questions scientists have put onto a new platform to reveal fact from fiction, when it comes to plastic waste.

The Plastic Mythbusters website, created by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and German research institute, Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon, breaks down common misconceptions about plastics with hard facts.

Using the latest science, it challenges ideas like whether ocean clean-ups are the ultimate solution or if microorganisms can truly eliminate plastic pollution.

Lesley Henderson, Professor of Science Communication at Strathclyde, said: “There’s a lot of noise about plastics, much of it rooted in media headlines. Plastic Mythbusters cuts through the confusion with evidence-based answers to what we know—and what we don’t.”

The site presents fact-checks in short, easy-to-read formats or detailed versions for those wanting more context. Backed by peer-reviewed studies, it’s all about giving users the tools to think critically about plastics and their impact.

In 2025 it’s hoped there will be a global treaty on plastic pollution, the final round of talks are taking place in South Korea this week. The Mythbusters site is being launched to mark the talks and offer real science to inform smarter action on plastic pollution.

Test yourself now and see how much you really know about plastic.