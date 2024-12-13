Drax says 2030 plan needs biomass

The boss of Drax says its biomass plant in Yorkshire will have a big part to play in the 2030 plan announced today.

The Drax plant near Selby, is the UK’s single largest source of renewable power, providing 2.6GW of dispatchable secure generation. Last year it provided 4% of the UK’s electricity and 8% of its renewable power.

Speaking on the government’s action plan, CEO Will Gardiner said: “Today’s report from the UK Government outlines the critical contribution that Drax’s biomass and pumped storage hydro assets could make to maintain UK energy security and deliver the country’s 2030 clean power target.

“To keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing and sun isn’t shining, the UK needs the renewable, dispatchable power generation that only biomass can provide.

“With the right Government policy support in place, Drax will spend billions of pounds on installing BECCS at our Yorkshire power station and expanding our pumped hydro power station at Cruachan in Scotland.

“Our plans will create thousands of high-skilled jobs to help reindustrialise the UK and bring even more power to people when they need it, no matter the weather.”