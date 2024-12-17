British Gas enters low carbon homes sector

British Gas has unveiled its Low Carbon Homes pilot, to accelerate sustainable living.

The initiative, a collaboration with housebuilder Strata and heat pump manufacturer Daikin, aims to meet The Future Homes Standard by equipping new-build homes with state-of-the-art low-carbon technology at no additional cost to builders or homeowners.

Homes in the pilot will feature 6-8 kWh Daikin air source heat pumps, 4 kWh solar panels, 5 kWh battery storage and Hive EV chargers and thermostats.

These systems will integrate into Hive’s app, enabling residents to monitor and optimise energy use seamlessly.

The trial will begin at Strata’s “Breathe” development in Kiveton, Rotherham.

Homeowners participating in the scheme will benefit from a tailored British Gas fixed-rate tariff and support from a dedicated energy manager to maximise energy savings while maintaining comfort.

A Hive Hub will act as the home’s central operating system, connecting all sustainable technologies via WiFi. Residents can set schedules, manage energy budgets and reduce bills with optimised efficiency.

Strata, building more than 700 homes annually, plans to expand the initiative alongside British Gas and Daikin to additional sites across the UK.

Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “This fantastic partnership will deliver the low-carbon, energy-saving homes of the future, protecting households from high energy bills and delivering warmer homes.

“It fits with our Warm Homes Plan, which will deliver millions of home improvements by installing low-carbon heating – such as heat pumps – as we go further and faster to upgrade homes across the UK.”