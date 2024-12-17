Cleaner campus for students

The University of Kent (UoK) has unveiled a bold carbon reduction strategy to halve its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Developed with Siemens, the plan includes major campus upgrades to cut energy consumption and boost renewable energy production, aligning with the University’s commitment to net zero by 2040.

Key measures include installing LED lighting across all buildings, upgrading management systems and optimising campus spaces for efficiency.

A 0.74 MW rooftop solar array will generate over 675,000 kWh of electricity annually, powering the Canterbury and Medway campuses, home to 19,000 students.

Georgina Randsley de Moura, Acting Vice Chancellor, said: “Our partnership with Siemens is central to embedding carbon reduction across our operations and placing sustainability at the heart of our decision making.”

The university set its net zero targets in 2021, aiming for a 50% emissions cut by 2030 compared to 2018/19 levels.

Scope 3 emissions are targeted for net zero by 2050.

Siemens Financial Services will fund the upgrades through a flexible financing package, ensuring repayment begins only once improvements are in place.