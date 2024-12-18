Ho oh no! EV drivers face Xmas charging chaos

Christmas travel chaos is back and for electric vehicle drivers, the stress comes with an extra twist—finding a working charger that isn’t already taken!

With cold weather draining batteries faster and range anxiety looming, the festive dash could be more tense than jolly.

While drivers can check apps or in-car systems for live charger updates, a new FOI request from Schneider Electric, reveals fewer than 20% of councils have the tech to track charger availability. Worse, only a quarter reported that 80% of their chargers were fully operational.

That leaves EV drivers battling queues, broken chargers and uncertainty on their festive trips.

The solution says Schneider Electric, is systems that monitor charger performance, spot faults and even fix issues remotely.

David Hall VP of Power Systems said: “Better education and awareness of these types of remote monitoring systems would help local authorities and EV charging providers at enroute locations like motorway services, that will experience demand spikes in the coming weeks.

“Hopefully, in the new year we’ll see more collaboration between EV charging providers and their suppliers.”