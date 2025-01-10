Iberdrola recognised as leading R&D investor

For the third consecutive year, Iberdrola has been recognised as the world’s top private utility for investment in Innovation and Development.

According to the European Commission’s ‘2024 Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard’, the company allocated €384m (£320m) to research and development, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

The company plans to exceed €4 billion in R&D investment by 2030, focusing on renewable energy, smart grids, digital transformation and customer-centric solutions.

These efforts aim to accelerate electrification, addressing the climate crisis while improving energy security and creating sustainable jobs.

Through initiatives like the Global Smart Grids Innovation Hub in Bilbao, Iberdrola has become a leader in developing solutions that drive decarbonisation.

The hub combines the company’s technological capacity with more than 100 collaborators, including universities, startups and technology centres.