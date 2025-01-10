Uniper exploring carbon capture plant in Humber

Uniper is looking to create a gas plant with carbon capture in the Humber.

It has acquired land rights for the “Killingholme Low Carbon Power” project to the south of Hull.

The land, adjacent to Uniper’s existing Killingholme site, comes with planning consent for a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station, that will also integrate carbon capture technology to reduce CO₂ emissions. The captured carbon would be transported to offshore storage facilities via local infrastructure.

Scheduled to be operational by 2030, the facility could generate 470 MW, providing electricity for approximately 1.1 million homes annually.

Detailed Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies will begin this year to finalise the plant’s technology and capacity.

The project is part of Uniper’s €8 billion investment strategy to drive growth and transformation by the early 2030s. It supports the UK’s clean energy transition and says the plants will bring economic benefits to the Humber region, including the creation of skilled technical jobs.