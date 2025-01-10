Manchester to get giant battery project

Low carbon back up power is coming to Manchester, with plans to build a huge battery storage project.

Carlton Power and Statera Energy have entered an agreement for Statera Energy to acquire the rights to build a 680MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park in South West Manchester.

The 12-hectare Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park is a brownfield site which until 1991 was the site of the Carrington coal-fired power station.

The is currently home to a flexible gas-fired power station and an agreement is in place for Highview Power to build a £300m liquid air energy storage (LAES) project.

Carlton Power secured planning consent in 2023 for up to approximately 2GW of BESS capacity and to build a green hydrogen production facility of up to 200MW on the site.

The first phase of the Trafford Green Hydrogen facility – a 15MW scheme – has secured financial support contract from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero and is targeted to enter operation within the next two years.