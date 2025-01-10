Want to cut bills? Seal up your chimney (if you’ve got one!)

It’s freezing and we all want to save on our bills, so if you’ve got one – seal up your chimney!

That’s one of the more unusal top tips for energy efficiency produced by the Energy Saving Trust, who have explored the best investments to make, which offer the best returns too.

Double glazing, while improving home comfort, takes up to 125 years to recoup its cost, making it a less attractive option for those focused on savings.

Draught-proofing chimneys, on the other hand, presents a significant opportunity to reduce emissions and save money.

With around 12 million homes in the UK featuring open chimneys, fitting a chimney draught excluder or capping them, could save the country 2.76 million tonnes of CO₂ and £1.08 billion annually.

Energy-efficient products, like advanced LED bulbs, may have a higher upfront cost but deliver long-term savings. By reducing electricity consumption, these investments pay for themselves over time, offering returns akin to interest on a bank deposit.

These simple measures offer substantial environmental and financial benefits.

Efforts to raise awareness of the importance of draught-proofing have struggled to capture government attention, despite the potential for significant impact.

So sorry Santa, next year you’ll have to use the front door!