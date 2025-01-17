BREAKING

Ofgem hands over cash for heat pump rollout

SSEN’s EqualLCT project secures nearly £450,000
17/01/2025 12:55 PM
Ofgem hands over cash for heat pump rollout
SSEN Heat Pump
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has received £449,687 from Ofgem to increase uptake of heat  pumps.

The money comes from the regulators’ Strategic Innovation Fund and will go into SSEN’s EqualLCT project. This should improve take up, by using network data to identify areas where heat pump rollouts can be coordinated with energy efficiency upgrades, like improved insulation.

This approach reduces electricity demand during peak times while promoting the adoption of renewable technologies.

The project aims to overcome barriers to adopting low-carbon technologies, enabling communities to transition towards net zero.

If successful, the project could reduce customer bills and defer millions in network reinforcement costs for communities across Scotland and southern England.

