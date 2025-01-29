Smarta Energy launches £25 million interest-free Renewable Rewards fund to help businesses achieve Net Zero

After ongoing negotiations with several of the larger energy suppliers, including Engie, in the UK, Smarta Energy is now able to offer UK businesses a unique interest-free funding model focused on installing renewable energy technologies.

We have secured £25 million in interest-free money, this is an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to secure interest-free funding to invest in energy reduction projects.

Available for the next three months, the Renewable Rewards fund is designed to eliminate financial barriers and empower businesses to take decisive steps towards reducing costs and carbon emissions without the heavy CapEx burden.

Breaking Barriers for a Sustainable Future

For many businesses, the journey to NetZero starts with an energy audit. However, implementing energy-saving projects often stalls due to a lack of available funding, high initial costs, stringent eligibility criteria, complexity of funding models and economic pressures.

Capital expenditures and raising funding through traditional routes can present challenges in every industry. The Renewable Rewards fund is not a grant, will not appear on your balance sheet as a loan and does not require due diligence like a loan.

Unlike traditional financing, The Renewable Rewards fund integrates funding into energy contracts, making it accessible and seamless. With no upfront capital requirement, and flexible funding, as it can be allocated to a variety of renewable energy projects, this fund allows businesses to prioritise the solutions that best meet their operational needs.

Existing funds like the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) and Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) require businesses to apply for grants or loans, often involving competitive processes and significant due diligence.

The Renewable Rewards fund integrates funding directly into energy contracts allowing businesses to access funding without upfront capital, avoid traditional loan structures, credit checks, or complex financial due diligence.

How it works:

This innovative model is an interest-free cash rebate, underwritten by the Smarta Utilities Group and embedded into the unit rate of your forward energy contract to invest in impactful energy solutions such as Metering and Heat Pumps to CHP and Solar PV.

The process is simple:

Businesses sign a no-obligation Letter of Authority, which will give us a view of your gas and power usage and enable us to conduct and present a comprehensive and free-of-charge energy audit The Green Investment audit will then identify key areas for improvement and opportunities for energy efficiency (if you already have an energy audit – such as SECR or ESOS, we can use your existing one) If you agree to secure an energy contract, we will pre-agree funding, which, when invested in energy-saving projects, will lead to carbon and cash savings without the need for you to use your own capital Through Smarta Group’s large energy services and function, we can even install the projects on your behalf as/when required

The Race to NetZero:

Start Today The clock is ticking on the race to NetZero, and for many, the challenge lies in knowing where to begin. Smarta Energy is here to guide businesses every step of the way, offering expertise, funding, and solutions that make achieving sustainability goals a reality.

“We understand many businesses want to contribute to a sustainable future but face so many financial barriers and obstacles”, said Kieran Dixon, Group Managing Director of the Smarta Utilities Group. This scheme is our way of saying, ‘We can help you, and we can help the planet together.’ There is such a big push for NetZero, but no one is paving the way on how to actually accomplish that. Lack of industry knowledge, a constantly changing energy market, juggling business obligations and financial restraints make it nearly impossible. That’s why we are offering this Interest-Free Green Fund, to pave the way for businesses to achieve their cash and carbon reduction goals.”

Join the Race to NetZero

Businesses across the UK are invited to seize this opportunity and work with Smarta Energy to make a meaningful difference for their operations and the planet.

The deadline to enquire and register outline interest for this pot of money is the 28th of March 2025. With high demand from businesses wanting to achieve their cash and carbon reduction goals, £7.5 million has already been allocated in the last 4 weeks.

To learn more or apply for the Renewable Rewards Fund, visit www.smartaenergy.com, contact us at [email protected] or call 03300947110, quoting Renewable Rewards Article.