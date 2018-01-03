Project implementation

About this course:

This short online course provides an overview of the principles of energy management project implementation. On this course, you will gain an understanding of the different elements of successful project management, how to identify and manage relationships with key organisations stakeholders, people and teams, how to identify and resolve potential conflicts, and to describe the economic drivers and long-term investment criteria that affect project management.

This course is self-paced and can be started at any time.

CPD: 10 hours

Qualification:

Successful completion of this course results in the EI Level 2 Certificate in Project Implementation.

This course also forms one of the modules of the EI’s longer EI Level 2: Energy Management Professional course and qualification.

Assessment:

This course is assessed via a short online test following the course.

Who should take this course:

This course reccomended for those with 1-2 years’ experience in energy management. Although there are no official prerequisites it is reccomended that you have at least A level maths or equivalent.

100 Credits – Please email [email protected] for more information and to book your place.