Super Sewer: Massive lid seals London’s tunnel

The installation of a 24-metre diameter and 1200-tonne concrete lid signifies the final step in the construction of London's Thames Tideway Tunnel, also known as the Super Sewer
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/24/2024 12:00 PM
Image: Sarens
London’s Thames Tideway Tunnel project, known as the “Super Sewer,” has reached a milestone with the completion of its underground construction.

The installation of a 24-metre diameter and 1200-tonne concrete lid at Abbey Mills Pumping Station marks the final step.

Sarens, a global heavy-lifting and engineering transport company, played a key role in this operation.

The tunnel, spanning 25 kilometres with a diameter of 7.2 metres, aims to reduce sewage pollution in central London’s River Thames.

Once operational in 2025, it’s expected to minimise annual storm sewage spillage.

The project, a joint venture involving Costain, Bachy Soletanche and Vinci under Tideway, has been ongoing for eight years.

