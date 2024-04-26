Login
Arco goes green: Installs over 2,300 solar panels

The safety company, has installed more than 2,300 solar panels at its National Distribution Centre in Hull
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/26/2024 7:46 AM
Arco goes green: Installs over 2,300 solar panels
Image: Arco
Arco, a UK safety company, installed over 2,300 solar panels on its National Distribution Centre in Hull, supporting its aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

The installation, carried out by renewable energy specialist Heatsource Direct, is expected to meet around 50% of the NDC’s power demand starting in May.

With an estimated annual energy generation of 780,922kWh, the initiative is projected to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 182,276kg per year.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

