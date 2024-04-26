Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsGenerationLow CarbonTop StoriesWater & Waste

New energy from waste facility opens in Aberdeen

The facility will process around 150,000 tonnes of waste annually from the three councils, generating electricity for the grid and supplying heat to a local district heating network
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/26/2024 7:34 AM
0 0
0
New energy from waste facility opens in Aberdeen
Image: Moray Council
0
Shares

Leaders from Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray Councils officially opened the NESS Energy from Waste facility, emphasising its role in sustainable waste management.

Located in East Tullos, the plant processes around 150,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually from the three councils, with electricity sent to the national grid and heat supplied to a local district heating network.

Operated by EFW Ness Ltd, a subsidiary of Acciona Industrial UK Ltd, day-to-day operations are managed by Indaver UK.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “I am pleased the energy from waste plant is now operational. This highlights the City Council’s commitment to improving how it manages non-recyclable waste by treating it as a valuable resource.”

Leader of Moray Council, Councillor Kathleen Robertson, added: “The opening of this facility couldn’t come at a better time and ensures that we not only meet our legislative obligations but will ensure that value, in terms of heat and electricity, is extracted from our waste.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.