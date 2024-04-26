New energy from waste facility opens in Aberdeen

Leaders from Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray Councils officially opened the NESS Energy from Waste facility, emphasising its role in sustainable waste management.

Located in East Tullos, the plant processes around 150,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually from the three councils, with electricity sent to the national grid and heat supplied to a local district heating network.

Operated by EFW Ness Ltd, a subsidiary of Acciona Industrial UK Ltd, day-to-day operations are managed by Indaver UK.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “I am pleased the energy from waste plant is now operational. This highlights the City Council’s commitment to improving how it manages non-recyclable waste by treating it as a valuable resource.”

Leader of Moray Council, Councillor Kathleen Robertson, added: “The opening of this facility couldn’t come at a better time and ensures that we not only meet our legislative obligations but will ensure that value, in terms of heat and electricity, is extracted from our waste.”