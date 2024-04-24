‘Europe’s first’ liquid hydrogen truck hits the road

INEOS Inovyn has partnered with Daimler Truck AG to conduct a customer trial fleet of Mercedes-Benz GenH2 trucks.

INEOS, alongside Amazon, Air Products, Holcim and Wiedmann & Winz will assess a new hydrogen-powered truck with its customers.

The collaboration aims to evaluate the practicality and effectiveness of hydrogen-powered trucks.

Scheduled to begin in mid-2024 and last for one year, the trial will involve deploying Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Trucks capable of transporting up to 25 tonnes of cargo over distances exceeding 1,000 kilometres.

INEOS Inovyn annually produces 60,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen.

Wouter Bleukx, Business Manager Vinyls at INEOS Inovyn, said: “INEOS Inovyn is Europe’s leading producer of vinyls, which makes thousands of customer deliveries each month.

“We are committed to reducing our carbon dioxide emissions and hydrogen fuel cell trucks can play a significant role in helping us achieve this.”