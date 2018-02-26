UK’s battery institute announces Board

Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s independent battery research institute has announced its inaugural Board of Trustees, which will help set the agenda for energy storage programmes across the country.

The Faraday Institution aims to make the UK a world leader in the low carbon technology and has recruited 10 leaders with expertise in research and development, energy storage, the energy sector and auto industry.

They hope to ensure the UK is well placed to take advantage of the future economic opportunities from energy storage.

The members of the Faraday board include Peter Littlewood as Chair – he is the Professor of Physics at the University of Chicago and the University of Cambridge, as well as having served as the Director of government-owned science labs in the US.

Former Energy and Environment Adviser to the Prime Minister, Stephen Heidari-Robinson has been appointed as Vice-Chair and Sir Oliver Letwin MP will serve as a Senior Adviser to the Board of Trustees.

Mr Littlewood said: “Advanced battery technology will bring real benefits to people, like being able to drive from London to Glasgow on a single charge of a battery.

“It will also help bring us the manufacturing jobs of the future, further cement the UK as a world leader in science and innovation; and help secure a cleaner, greener environment for future generations.”