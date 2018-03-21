Bristol Uni pledges full fossil fuel divestment by 2020

Image: University of Bristol

The University of Bristol has pledged to divest completely from all fossil fuel companies by 2020.

The news follows its announcement in February to divest investments in companies that derive more than 5% of their income from the “most carbon intensive” sectors.

The university currently has £2 million invested in firms that support the fossil fuel industry.

Robert Kerse, Chief Financial Officer said: “We’ve made a commitment to completely withdraw our investment from companies which support the fossil fuel industry by March 2020. It’s an ambitious timescale but we realise the importance of swift action to combat climate change.

“Hitting this target will make Bristol the first Russel Group university to achieve full divestment.”