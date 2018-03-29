New waste crime powers for Environment Agency

Image: Shutterstock

New powers for the Environment Agency to crack down on waste crime have come into force today.

It now has the authority to lock up illegal waste sites and block access to prevent tonnes of waste piling up and posing a risk to the environment.

It has also been granted the power to require rogue operators to clear all the waste at a problem waste site, not just the illegal ones.

Environment Agency officers will be equipped with body video cameras on their visits to waste sites following a growing number of abusive incidents during inspections.

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency said: “These are tough new sanctions against waste criminals and their unscrupulous activity which not only drains the economy but causes harm to the environment and damages livelihoods across the country.

“Last year, we closed down more than two illegal waste sites a day and we’re determined to keep going.”