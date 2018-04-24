US hots up with $14.5m geothermal funding

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is providing up to $14.5 million (£10.4m) in new funding to advance the development of geothermal energy.

The nation has an installed geothermal capacity of more than 3.8GW and an estimated 100GW or more of potential capacity is said to be accessible.

However, technological innovation is necessary to economically convert these resources into cost-effective energy services, says the DOE.

Daniel Simmons, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy adds: “Advancing research in geothermal drilling technologies will help harness the heat beneath our feet to expand our domestic energy resources.

“Geothermal is a reliable, baseload renewable energy source with firm and flexible operation, allowing it to provide a range of essential services that contribute to our nation’s grid stability and resiliency.”