Eni’s new data centre solar farm completed in Italy

A new solar farm designed to power an energy firm’s data centre in Italy has been completed.

Enerray has finished installing the photovoltaic system for Eni New Energy, the Eni subsidiary dedicated to developing plans for the production of renewable power.

The solar plant is located in the city of Ferrera Erbognone, in close proximity to the company’s Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi oil refinery.

The 3,000-panel system is expected to be able to generate a capacity of 1,438MWh and slash carbon dioxide emissions equal to approximately 800 tonnes.

Eni’s green data centre will use all of the energy produced from the system during its 24/7 operation.