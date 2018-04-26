French delivery firm orders package of 100 ‘Voltia’ electric vans

A French parcel firm has ordered 100 electric vans from electric vehicle-maker Voltia.

Chronopost, a subsidiary of delivery giant DPD, aims to eventually deliver all of its packages in Paris using zero emission transport.

The Voltia van, based on the Nissan eNV2000, can drive up to 200 kilometres on a full charge and transport 600 kilogrammes of post at a time.

The firm will also use electric-assisted carrier tricycles and trolleys for deliveries in very close proximity to depots.

Royal Mail signed an agreement to buy 100 electric delivery vans last year.