An industrial microgrid with battery energy storage, believed to be the first in India, has been inaugurated.

ABB has installed the technology at its Vadodora manufacturing facility in the state of Gujarat.

A rooftop solar array will help the expanding factory meet its growing electricity needs and the battery system will enable supply in the evenings or during cloudy days while cutting emissions by 1,400 tons a year.

A solar-wind hybrid project was also recently commissioned in India.