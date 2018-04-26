Humber to host £12m low carbon innovation centre

A £12 million low carbon innovation centre is to be built in the Humber region.

Aura announced it secured funding totalling £4 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for the Aura Innovation Centre (AIC).

It is supported by a further £2.5 million from Green Port Hull and £5.5 million from the University of Hull.

The AIC at Bridgehead aims to help drive innovation through collaboration with SMEs in the offshore wind and low carbon sectors.

Aura Director Ben George said: “It is often SMEs who are prepared to innovate, think and operate differently. The Aura Innovation Centre… is all about encouraging that innovative thinking. It’s about fostering a place where collaboration can happen easily to kick-start the low carbon energy supply chain here in the Energy Estuary.”

Construction is expected to start towards the end of 2018 and completion is scheduled for end of 2019.