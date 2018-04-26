Daisy – Apple’s new iPhone recycling robot

Apple has launched a new robot that can “more efficiently” disassemble iPhones to recover valuable materials.

The company’s latest innovation in material recovery, Daisy, is located in a facility in Austin, Texas, where the robot sorts through old iPhone rubbish to extract components for recycling that traditional recyclers cannot.

Daisy has been created using some parts of its predecessor Liam, a robot launched by Apple in 2016.

Earlier this month, Apple announced its global operations are now 100% powered by renewable energy.