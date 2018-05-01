National Grid joins forces for balancing greener grid

A new project has been launched to find new ways to stabilise Britain’s electricity transmission system as more renewable technologies come online.

National Grid has joined forces with eight organisations from industry and academia for the Enhanced Frequency Control Capability (EFCC) project, which recently developed a new monitoring and control system to manage an increasingly green grid.

The news comes a week after the UK was powered without coal for a record three day in a row.

The three-year project will obtain frequency data at a regional level, providing the grid operator with real-time information to react much faster to supply and demand changes on the grid.

Project partners include Belectric, Centrica, Flexitricity, Ørsted, Siemens, GE Grid Solutions and the Universities of Manchester and Strathclyde.

Lilian Macleod, EFCC Project Manager from National Grid said: “The EFCC project will provide greater visibility of the grid system performance by using real-time data.

“By working together with industry partners, we can lead the transition to a new energy future. Not only will this help to deliver greater value to consumers by running the system more efficiently, it will also evolve and future proof the grid.”