US bioenergy sector gets $78m boost

The US Department of Energy has announced funding worth up to $78 million (£57.6m) to support early-stage bioenergy research and development.

Organisations can bid for a share of the funding for projects, including those that develop highly efficient conversion processes for improving the affordability of fuels and products from biomass and waste streams.

Funding is also being offered for research and development related to the production of affordable and sustainable non-food dedicated energy crops that can be used as feedstocks for the production of biofuels and bioproducts.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “Through the funding opportunities announced today, US bioenergy resources, including algae, energy crops and various waste streams will be more efficiently and effectively converted into affordable biofuels, biopower and bioproducts.”