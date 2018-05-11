Sellafield faces prosecution after worker contamination at radioactive nuclear site

The company that runs the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing and decommissioning site in Cumbria is to be prosecuted after a worker was contaminated at the radioactive facility.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said it is taking action for offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The charges relate to an incident on 5th February 2017 at a facility that handles special nuclear materials, resulting in the “personal contamination” of an employee.

An ONR spokesperson said: “For legal reasons, we are unable to comment further on the details of the case which is now the subject of active court proceedings.”

Sellafield said it is aware of the prosecution but added it is unable to comment further on the details.