Volvo unveils electric dump truck to bin emissions

Volvo has unveiled a new electric truck designed for heavy-duty roles such as transporting waste in urban environments.

The automotive manufacturer says its new electric vehicle (EV), the FE Electric, will enable cities to reduce many of the problems and issues associated with heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) driving around on their roads.

The low carbon truck will produce no emissions, be much quieter and even improve safety, due to its low-entry cab, which makes it easier to enter and exit the vehicle and gives the driver a clear view of surrounding traffic.

It will be available in several variants for different types of transport assignments and its charging will take place either via the mains or using rapid-charge stations.

Sales of the new vehicle are expected to commence in 2019 across Europe.

Claes Nilsson, President of Volvo Trucks, said: “With the introduction of the Volvo FE Electric we have a comprehensive range of electrically powered trucks for city operations and are taking yet another strategic step forward in the development of our total offer in electrified transport solutions.

“This opens the door to new forms of co-operation with cities that target to improve air quality, reduce traffic noise and cut congestion during peak hours since commercial operations can instead be carried out quietly and without tailpipe exhaust emissions early in the morning or late at night.”